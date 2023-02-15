Some aggrieved students have clashed with police at the forecourt of the Commonwealth Hall at the University of Ghana as they tried to access the facility.

The former residents of the hall are protesting to register their displeasure over what they see as management’s silence on the accommodation crisis.

This was after the court placed an injunction on the implementation of the residential policy.

On January 6, the aggrieved students secured an interim injunction against the implementation of the new policy revoking the residential status of continuing students of both Mensah Sarbah and Commonwealth Halls.

But the said students remain sacked.

The agitated students claim that the management’s reluctance to comply with the court’s injunction is contemptuous.

Their agitation led to a stand-off with the police who had been deployed to prevent them from making their way into the Commonwealth Hall.

One of them says a private hostel that he was assigned due to the directive requires that he pays GHs4,000 which he could not foot.

“I am one of the people who couldn’t pay… as we speak today, we have been sacked from those halls,” he told JoyNews.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 18 people for their involvement in a scuffle on campus today.