President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, as Caretaker Minister for the Trade and Industry Ministry.

Mr Jinapor replaces Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who was initially appointed following the resignation of the sector minister, Alan Kyerematen.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin.

The statement noted the appointment takes effect from Monday, January 16, 2023, until a substantive Minister is appointed.

Mr Kyerematen, on Thursday, 5th January, informed the President personally of his decision to resign, and subsequently submitted his letter of resignation to him.

He later in a national address declared his intention to contest the flagbearership slot of the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 general election.