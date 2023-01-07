President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, as Caretaker Minister for the Trade and Industry Ministry following the resignation of Alan Kyerematen.

A press statement from the Presidency issued on Friday, January 6, has stated.

“The President has asked the Minister for Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, to act as caretaker minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, until a substantive appointment is made,” portion of the statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has wished Mr Kyerematen well in his future endeavours.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 6 January 2023, accepted the resignation from office of Mr Alan Kyerematen as Minister for Trade and Industry.

“This was after Mr Kyerematen, on Thursday, 5th January, informed the President personally of his decision to resign, and subsequently submitted his letter of resignation to him.

“President Akufo-Addo thanked Mr Kyerematen for his services to his government and to the country, and wished him well in his future endeavours.”

The man popularly called ‘Alan Cash’ has long been rumoured to be nursing the ambition to contest the flagbearership slot of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general election.

His resignation is believed is to afford him time to pursue his presidential ambition.