Hours after the Trades Minister, Alan Kyerematen, resigned, there have been mixed reactions to increasing calls for him and Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia to pair up to shore up the New Patriotic Party’s chances of winning election 2024.

One of those calling for a merger between the two factions to preserve the party’s unity, is the Managing Director of State Transport Company, Nana Akomea.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Newsnight on Friday, the former NPP Director of Communications stated that “I believe it is worth a try to have Mr Kyerematen and Dr Bawumia.

“For me, it will be worth the while for two camps to sit down and horse trade and see if they can have a meeting of minds. If they try it and they agree that they can’t reconcile their positions fine,” he added

This, he explained, is because of the pedigree the two have.

Also, speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse, a member of the NPP’s Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu Agyemang, said it will be in the party’s interest and advantage if the two most popular aspirants join forces.

He explained that the call for a merger is not to disenfranchise any aspirant.

“We are a democratic party but we are with a purpose which is to win the election in 2024. I have been in politics for 60 years and I cannot think that putting the competing interest together will anyway be a disadvantage, If anything at all, it will be the greatest advantage that we have,” he said.

But Former Chief of Staff, Kwadwo Mpiani, disagrees with the calls for a merger between Mr Kyerematen and the Vice President.

He contended that the two may not be compatible as a team.

“It is easier said than done, I don’t think you will just take anybody as your running mate. If you are not sort of compatible you can’t work with the person. ..Even the problem as I see it here is – who is going to be the presidential candidate and who is going to be a running mate?” he quizzed.