The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana Rev. Stephen Wengam, has commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for being able to steer the affairs of the state during difficult moments such as the Covid-19 and now the economic challenges the country is facing.

He lauded the President for his bold initiatives such as the Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs and the National Cathedral, and further urged the government to do more to alleviate the suffering of the people.

Rev Wengam was speaking when he led some officers and members of the Executive Presbytery of Assemblies of God Ghana to call on the President.

Rev. Wengam briefed the President on the global and national impact of Assemblies of God. He touted the global membership of Assemblies of God, which is 70 million as the largest Pentecostal denomination in the world.

In Ghana, Assemblies of God has a membership of 600,000, 6,000 churches and 3,800 pastors. Rev. Wengam told the President that members of Assemblies of God are in every area of Ghana’s national life with a number of them in the current government.

Assemblies of God has also contributed significantly to the socio-economic life of Ghana, especially health and education by building hospitals and schools.

President Akufo-Addo congratulated the General Superintendent and his team, and thanked them for their encouragement. He requested for more prayers for the nation.

Rev Wengam and his team were at the Presidency to introduce the new leadership team of Assemblies of God, Ghana to the President. It was also to deepen church-state relationship and to discuss matters of national development.