Member of Parliament for Juaboso constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, says President Nana Akufo-Addo’s appointment of Ken Ofori-Atta as caretaker for the Trade and Industry Ministry is dangerous.

According to him, his appointment could spell doom for the Ministry.

He said Mr Ofori-Atta is a “greedy person” and would amass the gains made in the sector to himself.

The lawmaker, thus, opposed the appointment and thus asked Ghanaians to also reject same.

“There are a lot of reasons why this Finance Minister can be described as selfish and greedy. Go and find out the faces behind the Enterprise Insurance Company and go and look out for the number of contracts they have gotten from the Finance Ministry.

Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Ranking Member – Parliament Select Committee on Health

“Go and find out how Databank has suddenly become a major player in borrowing in this country.”

“If he [Mr Ofori-Atta] is not a greedy person and selfish, why is he still in office when his own Members of Parliament are saying he should resign? If he thinks that he is offering us something good, can’t he resign if he has a conscience?”

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee added that Mr Ofori-Atta does not have the requisite competence needed for the management of such a ministry.

“When incompetence and arrogance meet, it becomes very dangerous. One may be incompetent and is ready to learn and listen, and it may be well for us, but once the person is arrogant and incompetent, it is very dangerous for our country and that is where we find ourselves now.”

President Akufo-Addo on Friday, January 6, appointed the Finance Minister, Mr Ofori-Atta as Caretaker Minister for the Trade and Industry Ministry following the resignation of Alan Kyerematen.

A press statement from the Presidency issued on Friday said.

“The President has asked the Minister for Finance, Mr Ofori-Atta, to act as caretaker minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, until a substantive appointment is made,” portions of the statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said.

Following his appointment, many Ghanaians reacted to the news.

Some social media users have expressed their displeasure with the appointment.

Most of them said the Finance Minister has not been able to manage his ministry, causing the current economic problems the country is experiencing and thus does not deserve another appointment.