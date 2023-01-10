GUTA saddened by Alan Kyerematen’s resignation

Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has commended the former Trades and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen for the impact he had in the Ministry.

Describing him as a national asset, the Union recounted the achievement chalked by the former government appointee while in office.

The General Secretary of GUTA, Alpha Shaban, praised Mr Kyerematen as an excellent leader and a political genius.

“The Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA) is deeply saddened by the news of the sudden resignation of the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen. All those who know him and happen to have come in contact with this affable gentleman will attest to the fact that he is an astute politician, a very humble public servant, versed in his area of duty, coupled with excellent human relations which have endeared him to all who have happened to meet him on matters of trade and industry, especially, those of us in the private sector.

“We can confidently say that he has performed excellently and left an indelible footprint that will ever remain in our memories. So we see him as an asset not only to Ghana but also to the sub-regional and continental blocs, as well as the entire globe,” part of the statement read.

With over 10 years of service at the Trade and Industry Ministry under two governments, Mr Kyerematen tendered his resignation letter on January 5, 2023, to end his stay at the Ministry.

His unexpected resignation created mixed feelings with many wondering the rationale for stepping down.

Mr Kyerematen was first appointed as a Trade Minister from 2003-2007 under the administration of John Agyekum Kufuor before his return to the same seat from 2017 to 2023.

While wishing the former Minister farewell, GUTA charged his successor to emulate “his sterling performance and work with full commitment and dedication to service.”