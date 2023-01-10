Annor Walker says he is convinced about Black Galaxies’ chances of winning the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament after holding Algeria to a goalless drawn game in a friendly game over the weekend.

As part of the preparations for the tournament, the locally assembled side faced the host nation in a preparatory game in a friendly to inaugurate the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on Saturday.

The home side missed several scoring opportunities with goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad, who was part of the Black Stars squad at the recent World Cup in Qatar, standing tall with some excellent saves.

David Abagna and Dominic Nsobila as well as Solomon Adomako and striker Jonah Atu Quaye showed some signs of brilliance that threatened the Algerians.

The performance of his players during the match against the local Desert Warriors has given coach Walker the hope that they can excel in the competition meant exclusively for home-based players.

“I am satisfied with the performance of my elements during the Algerian friendly in which we put the last touches before the competition,” Walker who is also the coach of Ghanaian top-flight side Samartex told Cafonline.

“I am happy for the draw against the good Algerian team. We will continue to prepare with the aim of winning the title of this tournament and I believe we can win it,” he added.

The Black Galaxies coach commended the Foxes for their performance during the friendly match insisting they are also capable of winning the title.

“The Algerian national team is good and very organized, and it can go far in the competition and crown the title as well, and we can meet again in another match during the final of the tournament.”

Ghana will wrap up its preparations with a final friendly game against Mozambique later today.

The Black Galaxies have been housed in Group C alongside Morocco, Sudan and Madagascar.

The tournament has been scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 4.