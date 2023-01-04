Former Ghana coach, Kwasi Appiah, says he is available to return as the head of the Black Stars should the Ghana Football Association approach him.

The Black Stars is currently without a substantive head coach following the resignation of Otto Addo after the country’s early exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Appiah was sacked in January 2020 and was replaced by CK Akonnor.

However, the 62-year-old says he has not closed the chapter on his coaching career and will make himself available should the Ghana FA call on him once again.

“The fact that I have not come out to say I have stopped coaching if the opportunity comes and I can help why not,” he said in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.

“Once coaching is my destiny if I’m approached and I can help why not,” he added.

The country’s football governing body is expected to name a new gaffer for the team before the playing body assembles for the 2024 African Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers against Angola.