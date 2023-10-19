The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers have resolved to close down shops on November 1, 2023, to protest actions by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) which they describe as intimidation of businesses.

This latest decision follows a series of engagements with the government to withdraw customs officers and halt the tax invigilation process.

According to the dealers, all efforts to get the government to listen to their plight have failed and the only option is to close down the shops for days.

This decision comes as a response to the association’s grievances concerning certain decisions taken to enforce tax compliance and surveillance in its sector.

In a press conference held on October 2, 2023, the association expressed its dissatisfaction with the government and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for not heeding its calls to reconsider the deployment of a compliance task force to monitor tax compliance within their sector.

Spokesperson for the Abossey Okai Spare Part Dealers Association, Takyi Addo, in an interview, hinted that the move will be temporary to drive home the demands for a review by the GRA.

“The new directive is because the government is refusing to pay attention to our concerns that the GRA must change its style and withdraw with the tax invigilation exercise. It is more like an intimidation to our members and we can no longer bear it”.

“So we will therefore close the shops so that we protest and send our petition to the GRA, Parliament and the Presidency as well,” Takyi Addo told Joy Business.

The closure is expected to go on for some three days after which a temporary measure will be taken on the situation.

