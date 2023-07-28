Ghanaian football legend Abedi Pele experienced a heartwarming family moment as he joined his son, Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew, for an all-star game at Nania Park, University of Ghana.

The match was a special occasion, and Abedi Pele was filled with pride as he watched his son showcase his football skills.

During the event, Abedi Pele had the pleasure of meeting his grandson, Liam Ayew, the first son of Jordan Ayew.

The meeting was captured in a touching video that circulated on YouTube. Abedi Pele looked stylish in a black Balmain T-shirt, reflecting his timeless elegance.

As he arrived at the match venue, Abedi Pele warmly greeted familiar faces like Anthony Baffoe and other acquaintances. However, when he came face to face with Liam, his grandson, he couldn’t contain his joy. Abedi embraced the young boy in a big hug, creating a beautiful moment of grandfatherly love.

Throughout the game, Dede Ayew, the former Black Stars and Olympique Marseille captain, showed off his football prowess. After the match, he joined his father, Abedi Pele, on the sidelines. Fans, recognizing the iconic football family, flocked to them to capture the moment with pictures.

Abedi Pele’s love for his family was evident as he pulled Liam closer to himself, wrapping the boy’s arms around his neck affectionately. The bond between the generations was heartwarming and demonstrated the strength of family ties in the Ayew family.

