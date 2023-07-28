Brighton have rejected a second, increased offer from Chelsea for midfielder Moises Caicedo worth £80m.

Last week the Seagulls snubbed a £70m offer from Chelsea for a player they value in the region of £100m.

One source had told Sky Sports News that Brighton value Caicedo, who was signed from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle for £4.5m in 2021, in the same bracket as Arsenal’s record-signing Declan Rice and will look to get in the region of £100m for him.

It is thought Chelsea were getting encouragement that the 21-year-old would join them if a deal can be agreed between the clubs, with personal terms not expected to be a problem.

Sky Sports News understands there are no active talks between the clubs currently.

Chelsea are now deciding whether to go back in with an improved offer or turn their attention to other targets.

Sky Sports News has been told Brighton are committed to keeping the player and that they do not want to sell.

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi has made it clear he wants Caicedo to stay.