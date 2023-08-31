Ghana winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, has completed a long-season loan deal to English Championship side, Leicester City.

The 20-year-old joins the former Premier League champions from Portuguese side, Sporting Lisbon until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Issahaku joins the Foxes and is subject to league and international clearance.

The pacy and enterprising winger after joining Sporting struggled to break into the first team of the side last season having joined them from Steadfast FC.

He made his senior debut for the Portuguese side against Rio Ave in August 2022 and featured in their UEFA Champions League campaign last term.

He enjoyed international success in March 2021 when he helped Ghana’s Under-20 team to win the Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations, where he was named player of the tournament.

At senior level, he has represented his country on 14 occasions, and featured at last year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Issahaku was also with the Black Meteors in Morocco for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.