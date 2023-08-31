A Deputy Minister for Trades and Industry, Stephen Amoah, has downplayed any comparison between the governance of President Nana Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to Stephen Amoah, the prevailing conditions under the two administrations are completely different and thus cannot be compared.

The Nhyiaeso MP insists the former president is still bereft of ideas and therefore cannot be re-elected president of the country.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM show, Mr Amoah rejected comments that Nana Akufo-Addo is the worst President Ghana has ever had.

“It’s unfortunate I heard him say that President Akufo-Addo will go down in the history of Ghana as the worst president. It’s very interesting. I thought he should have done a proper comparison of the prevailing conditions which was under former President John Mahama and what is prevailing under the current president because in any case, you can’t compare okada policy to Free SHS if it is not propaganda.”

He added that no unbiased Ghanaian can compare Mahama’s okada policy to President Akufo-Addo’s Free Senior High Policy.

“Any honest God-fearing person in Ghana who wants to do a proper comparison between the NPP and NDC at all times in terms of aggregate performance, but for propaganda, columnist inferior tactics, ignorance, unconscious incompetence, and display of ego tricks, will not compare NDC to NPP.”

In August 2020, conversations on legalising okada were rife after the then NDC Flagbearer John Mahama promised that his government would legalise okada if voted into power.

According to him, the Okada business had become a means of sustenance for young people who were unemployed.

His comments generated mixed reactions from Ghanaians with one section throwing their support behind it while another called for the implementation of a law banning the okada operation.

Senior Vice-President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil added his voice to the section of the public that was advocating for the legalisation of the commercial use of motorbikes.

He said if the government is not ready to “legalise and properly regulate this important transport and economically viable sub-sector, then they are not prepared to run a country like Ghana”.

But, the Motor Transport and Traffic Department, MTTD, said it will be challenging to regulate the commercial use of motorbikes.

Speaking to JoyNews, Head of Research and Programmes at the MTTD, Alexander Obeng said that there are other factors to consider including the training of police personnel to enforce the law, deployment and others.