Criminal activities have been on the increase at Meduma in the Kwabre-East District of the Ashanti Region.

Residents say they come under armed attacks, especially in the evening.

A community taskforce working with the police has devised strategies to track criminals in the town, including the compilation of names of all landlords.

Major streets in the community have turned into robbery scenes.

The spate of robbery attacks is affecting day to day activities.

Residents want the challenge addressed immediately.

A victim of a robbery attack, Yaa Poma, recounts how they were robbed at gunpoint.

“The robbers were three in number, they let us kneel and pulled a gun on us. They took our phones and looted my mum’s shop.”

The Chief of Medoma, Nana Oduro Agyarko II, was worried the people are living in fear due to upsurge in criminal activities in the area.

He is terrified at the continuous complaints of attacks and the adverse impact on community development.

The community is working with the police to address the challenge.

The landlords association, in collaboration with the Tafo Divisional Police command, has set up a taskforce to deal with the challenge.

Chairman of the Landlords Association, Sani Abacha, says the spate of criminal activities has necessitated the collation of a database of landlords.

A tenant or resident should be able to identify his or her landlord and specified residence for escort.

The volunteer team with tags will identify themselves before necessary search on residents at barriers mounted in the community.

The taskforce has gone through the necessary procedures with the Ghana Police Service to provide security in the community.

Their effort is complemented by the police.

