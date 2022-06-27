DVLA defends position as best procurement institution in public sector

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has made a strong case that its procurements in the last couple of years ranked it as the best institution in the public sector.

According to Deputy Director of Procurement and Stores, Dr. Robert Kweku Tay, the agency prioritises value for money, whilst pursuing innovation.

Speaking to Joy Business after receiving four awards including public sector procurement personality of the just-ended 4th Africa Procurement and Supply Chain Awards, he said his outfit will continue to exhibit excellence in all deliveries.

Some innovations introduced at the DVLA including the digital integration with other national identification cards and issuance of drivers’ licenses at record time have received commendations.

Dr. Tay noted that infrastructure is being laid to ensure more efficiency at the DVLA.

“It’s the procurement department that ensures that you get the best standards of equipment to use for the transformations you see at the DVLA. And we, therefore, ensure that whatever we procure meets high standards.

“We at DVLA also tries to comply with all statutory requirements throughout the procurement process as well as ensuring value for money in all that we do. So the department cannot be left out because we are laying the foundation for the best infrastructure that will see further improvement in our services,” he added.

The authority received Excellence in Procurement and Supply Chain: SOE (Gold) award, Public Sector Procurement Team of the Year: Silver, Public Sector Procurement Personality of the Year and the award for Africa Top 50 Procurement Leader.

Organizer of the award, Instinct Wave, said procurement units contributed significantly to the savings of many institutions in turbulent times.

Meanwhile, the performance of other procurement and supply chain units in helping to cut costs at various public and private institutions were celebrated during the ceremony.

The award winners included MTN Ghana, Anglogold Ashanti Iduaprem and Guinness Ghana.

The 4th Africa Procurement and Supply Chain Awards was under the theme “Driving excellence in procurement and supply chain management”

It was also aimed to celebrate innovative personalities and ground-breaking industry players in the supply chain space.