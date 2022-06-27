The Asafo community, a suburb of Sehwi in the Western North Region, has been plunged in darkness after unidentified persons stole the entire ECG transformer.

The transformer emitting 200kvA is a main source of power for other adjoining Sehwi communities.

The Assemblyman for the Asafo electoral area, Robert Ebate Boah, who spoke to Adom News’ Augustine Boah, said the suspects also destroyed the circuits alternating the electric energy.

He noted that the suspects also opened the transformer base to steal coils, copper, oils and other items.

This has left the community in total darkness in the past few days, hindering their day-to-day activities.

Some affected residents say they live in danger, as they call on authorities to focus attention on their community.