Unknown persons have stolen the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) transformer at Bunso in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region.

The 100kVA transformer valued at GH¢ 71,000 was situated on the CSIR- Plant Genetic Resources Research Institute land near the Police station and Fire Service Command.

Accra-based Channel One TV reported that, the incident which is still under investigation occurred last week, plunging parts of the area into darkness.

The Eastern Regional ECG office has expressed worry about the development and has pledged commitment to replace the installation which is said to come with an extra 20 percent cost.

