Politician cum musician, Kwame A Plus, has sent a birthday message to the 2020 running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as she marks her birthday.

The astute politician and educationist turned 70 years old on November 22, 2021.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, a former Minister of Education in Ghana, was born on November 22, 1951, in Cape Coast.

To mark her birthday, the musician took to his Facebook post to wish her well.

Posting a photo of the the 2020 running mate of the NDC, A Plus wrote:

Happy birthday mama.