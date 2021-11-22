The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended its Chairman for the Mion Constituency, Alhaji Abdulai Zakaria.

This comes on the back a report from the Northern Regional Disciplinary Committee which found him guilty of breach of Oath of Office in accordance with Article 48(8) of the part’s constitution.

The suspension, according to a communique signed by the Regional Secretary, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, is to last for two years.

Some party supporters in April 2021 filed a petition against the Chairman for anti-party conduct, and behaviour.

This they believed contributed to their loss of the Mion seat, with an attached audio recording on which the Chairman was heard encouraging voters to vote against the NDC.

Below is a statement to that effect: