The 2020 running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, turns 70 years today, November 22, 2022.

To mark the day, former President, John Mahama, has taken to his social media page to eulogise her.

Posting adorable photos, Mr Mahama eulogised the former Education Minister for her enormous contribution towards the development of the country.

To him, the many positions she has occupied so effortlessly will continue to be an inspiration not only to women but also to Ghana.

On behalf of his family and the NDC at large, he prayed for God’s blessings and wished the celebrant well.

