Sagnarigu lawmaker ABA Fuseini has criticised the government for the economic challenges Ghanaians are saddled with at the moment.

He noted that the cost of living has been increasing astronomically.

On Monday, December 5, he took a ball of kenkey to Parliament to demonstrate how hard the economy has become.

“Mr Speaker, before your distinguished self last year, I brought a ball of kenkey. At that time a ball of Kenkey was 2 Ghana Cedis. Today, it is 4 Ghana Cedis.”