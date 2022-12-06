Sagnarigu lawmaker ABA Fuseini has criticised the government for the economic challenges Ghanaians are saddled with at the moment.
He noted that the cost of living has been increasing astronomically.
On Monday, December 5, he took a ball of kenkey to Parliament to demonstrate how hard the economy has become.
“Mr Speaker, before your distinguished self last year, I brought a ball of kenkey. At that time a ball of Kenkey was 2 Ghana Cedis. Today, it is 4 Ghana Cedis.”
Hon A.B.A Fuseini (MP for Sagnarigu) never disappoints.
He took Ga kenkey and fish to parliament to demonstrate the astronomical increments in the prices of food
