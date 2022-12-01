Parliament passes Luxury Vehicle Levy, effective October 21, 2022

Parliament has passed the Luxury Vehicle Levy to impose an annual levy on vehicles with high engine capacities.

This was captured in a statement by the Ghana Revenue Authority dated December 1, 2022.

The statement said “the implementation of this law takes effect from Wednesday, October 21, 2022”.

As such, vehicles with engine capacity of 2950 Cubic Centimeters and more are required to pay respective levies.

This will be the second time this tax has been introduced in the country, following a similar one in 2018.

According to the statement, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is authorised by the Law to collect the levy on behalf of government.