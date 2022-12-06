The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson, has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to engage coaches who will be committed to the Black Stars team and the country.

He attributed this to the fact that the former Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, was signed to lead the team while under contract with an international football club.

According to Ben Ephson in an interview on Prime Morning, Monday, this caused Otto Addo to be less committed to the task at hand.

“So, I think that also should teach us a lesson. If we want to have a coach, we shouldn’t have a coach who will have one step in Ghana as our coach, waiting to go back. He will be a bit reckless. That should be a lesson to Ghana to get a coach who will be fully committed. We should never get a coach who is going to be part-time, whether we succeed or not,” he urged GFA.

He further suggested that, “perhaps if Otto Addo the coach had resigned from his contract with Dortmund, he may have been a bit more careful. Because he knew that he was in as a short term, and I’m sure if Ghana had progressed and even won the World Cup, he would have had to go back to Dortmund to complete his three-year term with the club.”

He stated that signing coaches who are fully committed and have the interests of the team and the country at heart, will enable the coaches to work harder to achieve positive results.

Mr. Ephson further indicated that there is no motivation for coaches who have half an interest in the country, as they will have to return to their initial contracted club.

He also noted that signing Otto Addo, who already had a contract with a different club, was an “elementary” mistake Ghana made.

The Ghana Black Stars exited the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar after losing 2-0 to Uruguay on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Mr Ephson opined that Uruguay easily scored against Ghana due to poor player selection on the part of Otto Addo.