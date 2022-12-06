Chairman of the Health Committee in Parliament, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, has admitted that all the hospitals promised by government under the Agenda 111 project cannot be completed by the end of 2024.

Government had earlier indicated its optimism to complete the construction of all the hospitals under the project by 2024.

But Dr Afriyie, addressing MPs in Parliament on Monday, said it would not be possible for the government to meet the 2024 timeline.

“Frankly, I would not say that all 111 and seven regional hospitals and two psychiatric hospitals could be finished in 2024. It does not make sense.

“However, it makes sense to say that 89 of them have started and if in two years even 30 of them are completed. It is a legacy. If the NPP inherits itself as it will, then it will see the light of day that all these districts will have the hospitals,” he said.

The Effiduase Asokore MP contended that the project must not be politicised, because its inability to be completed benefits no government.

He applauded government for starting 89 of the projects, adding that “if in 4 years we are done with 20 or 30, this is not to be politicised, it is better than none.”

He said government is redesigning some of the projects under Agenda 111 and settling land acquisition issues for others.

Agenda 111

President Akufo-Addo on August 17, 2021, launched the Agenda 111 project.

The project will cover the design, procurement, construction, equipping and commissioning of 101 district hospitals, 6 regional hospitals in newly created regions, and 1 regional hospital in the Western Region, 2 psychiatric hospitals in Kumasi and Tamale, a redeveloped Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The project is to ensure that Ghanaians nationwide have access to quality healthcare services and with the National Health Insurance Scheme, boost the provision of healthcare infrastructure and financial accessibility to healthcare.

Doctors, nurses and other health personnel will have accommodation in the hospitals to be constructed.

According to the Agenda 111 detailed document, the facilities that will be enjoyed by Ghanaians include; four state-of-the-art surgical theatres for maternity, obstetrics and gynaecology, a full complement of male, female, pediatric and isolation wards, among others.