Eleven passengers are in critical condition following an accident at Assin Praso in the Assin North Municipal District of the Central region.

The accident is said to have occurred around 5:pm in a head-on collision involving a vehicle with registration number AC 2076-19 and AC 856-18.

The Hyundai Grace, AC 856-18, which was travelling from Assin Fosu to Obuasi, collided with the other, AC 2076-19 also moving to Assin after a wrong overtaking.

Five passengers are currently at the St Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu with four at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and two at the Cape Coast Regional Hospital.