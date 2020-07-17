Accident notice

Eleven passengers are in critical condition following an accident at Assin Praso in the Assin North Municipal District of the Central region.

The accident is said to have occurred around 5:pm in a head-on collision involving a vehicle with registration number AC 2076-19 and AC 856-18.

The Hyundai Grace, AC 856-18, which was travelling from Assin Fosu to Obuasi, collided with the other, AC 2076-19 also moving to Assin after a wrong overtaking.

Five passengers are currently at the St Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu with four at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and two at the Cape Coast Regional Hospital.




