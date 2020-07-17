Five Togo nationals have been arrested for attempting to exit the country through unapproved routes at Aflao.

This was after they had registered for the new Ghanaian voters’ identification cards to be used for the December polls.

The arrest was made by the Aflao Sector Command of the Ghana Immigration Service.

The five – Dayo Yao, 33, Gatago Kudjo, 32, Quist Mawutor, 26, Desouza, Theodor, 29, and Gatogo Kudjovi Lenene – were arrested by officers on patrol at the Aflao beach.

They were handed over to the Sector Command’s Headquarters to aid investigation.

This was contained in a press release from the Ghana Immigration Service signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta.

According to the Command, they admitted they were non-Ghanaians when stains of indelible ink were noticed on their fingers.

They admitted to registering for the new voter’s ID at a centre at Aflao.

However, only one of them was in possession of a new Ghana voter’s ID card as well as a Togolese ID card.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Immigration Service has revealed that they have been referred to the port health officials for medical screening after which they will be turned over to the police.