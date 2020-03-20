A video of actress Fella Makafui without make up has caught the attention of social media users who have been set talking.

The video of the actress now Mrs Frimpong following her marriage with rapper, Medikal revealed a rough dark spotted face.

The video is believed to have been taken at a time his husband, Medikal gifted her a brand new Benz C300 with a customised ‘Fella-20-20’ number plate.

While many have appreciated her real beauty without make-up, others have expressed dismay over her real looks.

Watch the video below: