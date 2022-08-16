The Katsina State Police Command says it killed many terrorists and injured several others when it foiled an attack by the hoodlums on Dadawa and Barkiya villages in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State on Monday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Gambo Isah, who disclosed this in a statement also noted that 110 domestic animals were recovered in the foiled operations on the two communities.

According to SP Gambo, the terrorists, who stormed the communities riding on motorbikes around 1:30 a.m on Monday were well armed and over 80 in number.

“Today 15/08/2022 at about 0130hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists, numbering eighty (80), on motorbikes, armed with sophisticated weapons, simultaneously attacked Dadawa and Barkiya villages, Kurfi LGA of Katsina state.

“On receipt of the information, the Command deployed its tactical teams to the area and engaged the hoodlums into a fierce gun duel. The team successfully repelled the terrorists and recovered seventy-four (74) Sheep, thirty-four (34) Goats and two (2) cows.

“Many terrorists are feared to have been killed and/or fatally wounded during the encounter. A team of policemen are still combing the area with a view to arresting the wounded terrorists and/or recover their dead bodies.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina state Command, CP Idrisu Dabban Dauda, psc+, fdc, appreciated the efforts of the personnel in repelling the terrorists. He also urges members of the public to continue to cooperate with security agencies in the ongoing campaign against terrorists in the state.”

ALSO READ: