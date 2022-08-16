National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has chastised the Electoral Commission (EC) for engaging in media banter with its stakeholders.

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo said instead of concentrating on its core duty as elections management body, the EC is serving the interest of government.

“You are talking too much; settle down and promote inclusiveness,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday.

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, NDC National Chairman

The NDC has been at loggerheads with the EC over its decision to use only the Ghana Card to register prospective voters going forward.

The Commission in July placed before Parliament a draft C.I titled: ‘Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations, 2021’, which is expected to regulate continuous voter registration.

But the NDC National Chairman maintained that the CI, if passed, will disenfranchise millions of qualified electorate in the 2024 general election.

“This CI is a time bomb that can explode this country; it is a recipe for disaster. This CI will not serve Ghana better,” he fumed.

The NDC National Chairman warned the EC not to take the NDC for granted because their Members of Parliament will put the interest of Ghana first.

“The EC should not take us for granted. The EC must call for dialogue and consensus building,” he added.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo called for a withdrawal of the CI for the EC to do further consultations with all stakeholders for a peaceful election in 2024.