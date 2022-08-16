A man in charge of a polling station in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, has been found dead days after his family reported him missing, Kenyan media outlets are reporting.

The body of Daniel Mbolu Musyoka was found in a forest in Loitoktok at the foot of Mt Kilimanjaro near the border with Tanzania, the reports quote a police boss as saying.

The body was identified by his two sisters, the Daily Nation newspaper adds. It says the body was found by herders and had visible scars of torture.

Mr Musyoka was a returning officer at Embakasi East in Nairobi.

His disappearance was confirmed last Friday by the election commission, which said he went missing while on duty at a tallying centre.