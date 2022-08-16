Eyinatayo Iluyomade, a 19-year-old Lagos-based comedian, has been arrested and charged to court for saying an expensive joke.

The skit maker was alleged to have dropped a threat note of robbery at First Bank’s Sabo branch counter, in Ondo town, on Friday.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident in an interview with Premium Times on Monday.

The Ondo State police spokesperson said that the skit maker made a very expensive and sensitive joke that would not be condoned.

She said Mr Iluyomade dropped a note at the bank indicating that by 1 p.m. on the said day, his armed robbery gang members would come to rob the bank.

“In the note, he wrote we are coming to rob, and there’s nothing your police can do. It was a mad move considering the insecurity situation in Nigeria and Ondo State.”

“I don’t know his stage name. I don’t think he’s a known comedian, but he has been charged to court. He is currently standing trial, and the outcome would be made public,” she said.

Prank gone wrong

Reports say he was taken to court by the police on three count-charge bordering on conspiracy, threat, and manner likely to pose a security threat.

Akao Moremi, the police prosecutor, told the court that the note posed a security threat to the First Bank’s Sabo branch in Ondo town and caused all banks operating in Ondo to shut down for the whole day.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

Information also says that the trial magistrate, Mosunmola Ikujuni, refused a bail application pending the apprehension of other members of the ‘criminal gang’.

The defendant told the court that he is a comedian and that the note he dropped at the First Bank was a prank, adding that he had been doing this in Lagos until he relocated to Ondo town.

He said, “No other gang wanted to rob the bank as it was written in the note.”

Iluyomade pleaded with the court to forgive him and promised not to play such a prank again.

Background

Recently, Ondo State has been the hotbed of bank robberies and gun violence.

About two weeks ago, gunmen killed a police officer during a midnight attack on a police division in Okuta Elerinla, Akure, Ondo State.

Mrs Odunlami, the police spokesperson in the state, said the attack occurred at 1 a.m.

Gunmen also carried out a deadly attack on 5 June at the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo.

No less than 41 persons lost their lives in the attack, while several others were injured.