A 9-year-old boy named Hidayatu Ardey has been electrocuted at Jei-Krodua in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

According to reports, the boy was playing with his friends when he came into contact with a faulty electricity pole.

The boy was rushed to the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Distraught father of the deceased, Abdul Aziz Ardey blamed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) officer at Kasoa for failing to repair the fault after several complaints by residents.

He has resolved to take his body to the ECG office at Kasoa “for killing his son”.

This is the third electrocution recorded in the area.