A distress message has been sent by the Medical and Dental Council to the government about the risks of inadequate Senior Specialists in many health facilities across the regions.

The situation, which is caused by inequitable distribution of Senior Specialists, is even worse in five regions that are without a single Senior Specialists in the very limited health facilities there.

The situation puts healthcare seekers in those regions in a dire situation as the absence of the Specialist puts them in a precarious situation when the need for those Specialists arises.

The Medical and Dental Council currently has over ten thousand registered Medical and Dental practitioners and the Greater Accra and Asante regions alone have 83% of the total number.

Absence of the registered Senior Specialists in eight out of the sixteen regions of the country, run counter to the universally accepted Sustainable Development goal 3 which is targeted at good health ‘’to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages’’

Speaking at at the Medical Training and Practice Conference of the Medical and Dental Council, Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council, Dr Divine Ndonbi Banyubala, made the urgent call to the government.

In his emotional address, Dr Banyubala said

“Worryingly, half of our 16 regions in particular Ahafo, Oti, North East, Upper East, Western, Upper West, Western North, and Savannah regions have not registered a single Specialist.”

