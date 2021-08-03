It has emerged that 12 quack dentists, an unregistered doctor, and six quack doctors were arrested between January and July 2021.

These persons, according to the Medical and Dental Council, were practicing without the requisite licenses and technical skills.

The suspects were said to be operating in a facility at East Legon and Asylum Down in Accra, while the quack doctors were arrested in several parts of the country.

The Acting Registrar of the Council, Dr Divine N. Banyubala, made the disclosure at a press conference on Tuesday.

According to him, the suspects have been granted bail after being arraigned.

Dr Banyubala further warned persons practicing illegally to stop immediately, adding that their facilities have been closed down to ensure patient safety in accordance with law and in the interest of public health safety and wellbeing.