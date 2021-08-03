An upcoming comedian, known as MC Freedom, got more than he bargained for when a prank went horribly wrong in Ibadan.

In the skit, he dressed as a native doctor and said he needed to use a young lady who was a virgin for ritual purposes.

All efforts by him and his camera crew to convince those around him that it was a prank fell on deaf ears as the market women and passers-by pounced on him.

He was beaten mercilessly and received deep cuts inflicted by a machete as the crowd descend on him and he almost got lynched in the process.