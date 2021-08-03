The Western Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Division (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has seized 54 motorcycles and tricycles (Pragya) in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis for various offences.

This is part of efforts to clamp down on the use of motorbikes for criminal activities within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and to provide optimum security to ensure public safety in the Western Region.

Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, in an interview, said Personnel from the MTTD, led by the Regional Commander, Chief Superintendent Isaac K. Sorkpah, assisted by the Regional SWAT Team, embarked on night operations to clamp down on the use of motorbikes for criminal activities within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

She said, the operation, was also aimed at arresting riders who violate Road Traffic Regulations such as unregistered motorcycles and tricycles, riding without Rider’s License or Insurance, use of motorcycles without the needed documents and any violation of the Road Traffic Regulations.

She added that the offenders will be processed and those found to have violated the laws shall be arraigned before court.

DSP Adiku further announced that, the operation, which recorded no incident, is ongoing and will be sustained.