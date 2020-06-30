Police operatives in Nigeria, following a tip-off have arrested one Chidera Nwaoga, 24, in Anambra State for possessing an aborted foetus.

She was on her way to bury the premature baby girl concealed inside a rubber bucket in the bush when she was apprehended.

Preliminary investigation revealed the woman who was heavenly pregnant, approached a quack chemist, Odimegwu Ikunne, who allegedly administered injection on her and aborted the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, search was executed at the premises of the quack chemist and some quantity of expired drugs/syringes which was used for the abortion were recovered.

Chidera, who was weak and had lost much blood at the time of her arrest is fully recovered due to urgent medical attention she received at a women welfare centre.

Consequently, the decomposing baby was buried based on experts advise in order not to constitute health hazard to the public.