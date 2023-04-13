Voter confidence in President Akufo-Addo’s performance is declining significantly after a slight recovery in January 2023, according to a new survey by the Global InfoAnalitics.

The April 2023 report reveals that 65% of voters disapprove of his performance, up from 59% in January, while 29% approve of his performance, down from 32%.

Some 58% of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters expressed confidence in the president’s performance whereas 38% registered their disapproval.

Meanwhile, a special report on supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) indicates that 11% approved his job performance whilst 86% were not enthused.

However, 15% of floating voters approved of his performance compared to 77% who disapproved of his performance.

Also, 71% of voters, the same as that of the January 2023 report believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Indications on the upcoming general election and as to whether or not the NPP could “break the 8,” show that 27 per cent of voters believe the party can “break the 8” while 58 per cent said they cannot, and 15 per cent have no opinion.

“Sample size: 5,836. Confidence level: 99 per cent and MoE of 1.69 per cent. The Electoral Commission’s 2020 voters register was used as a sample frame. 30 per cent of constituencies from each region was randomly selected and allocated the regional quota based on the total voters in each of those constituencies.

“The results of the primaries and general elections head-to-head are based on the “likely voters” model which excludes responses of voters who have indicated they will not vote in the primaries or the general elections in December 2024. The poll is cross-sectional.

“Demographic analysis of the results would have a MoE above the overall poll’s MoE. Respondents were selected randomly from 82 constituencies in all 16 regions of Ghana. Field interviews were conducted between 31st March and 9th April 2023,” the report said.