6 UGBS professors named among Ghana's top 100 lecturers

Six professors of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) have been named as part of the top 100 lecturers in the country.

The World Scientist and University Rankings 2021 ranked the lecturers for their research work and impact of their various universities, with three of UGBS faculty making the top 50 list.

Prof Joshua Y. Abor, former Dean of UGBS with the Department of Finance, ranked 8th in Ghana. Prof Robert Ebo Hinson (Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship, UGBS) ranked 20th in Ghana. Prof Richard Boateng (Department of Operations and Management Information Systems, UGBS) ranked 35th in Ghana.

Prof Mohammed Amidu (Department of Accounting, UGBS) placed 60th. Prof Bedman Narteh (Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship, UGBS) and Kwasi Dartey Baah (Department of Organisation and Human Resource Management, UGBS) ranked 70th and 95th in Ghana respectively.

Thus, the school in a published statement congratulated the aforementioned tutors.

According to the management, “these rankings are a testament to the Business School’s resolve to become a world-class business school that develops leaders for the global stage through the provision of superb management education, and dissemination of pertinent cutting-edge research that addresses national and global development needs.”