The Police in the Eastern Region have arrested four young men at Sekesua for possessing and discharging firearms and ammunition without permission.

The four, who earlier fled from Police at Sekesua and at Otrokper checkpoint, were arrested at Akatekpor with the help of the youth.

They are Enoch Donkor aged 22, John Ashiley aged 22, Adema Eugene aged 35 and Kwaku Asare also 22 years.

Suspects fired sporadically at a burial service of a young woman at Sekesua resulting in distress calls from mourners to Police but suspects fled in a Toyota Corolla Saloon car with registration number GG 1226-16 when they saw the Police arriving at the service.

At Otrokper police checkpoint, suspects were signalled to stop but they rather opened fire and fled into a nearby bush abandoning their car.

With the help of some youth of Akatekpor, a neighbouring community, Police arrested the four suspects.

Meanwhile, suspects will be charged with all the crimes committed.

According to the police statement, this is another wake up call to those who possess firearms without authority to return them to the Police or as directed by the Small Arms Commission.

The statement, which was shared on Facebook, added that, people are reminded that unauthorised firing is a crime, be it at at burials, funerals or any other event. The Police will continue to count on well meaning citizens and residents such as the youth of Akatekpor to weed out criminals.