I’ve spent a considerable amount of time examining myself and others to better manage in this chaotic world.

I’ve learned that people who seem to be luckier and more successful than most can move past inevitable disappointments quickly.

Here are 6 tiny tricks that make you immune to disappointment:

1. Do not stagnate

The best way to ensure you stew in worried thoughts following a disappointment is to sit around and do little. Lack of motion will invite overthinking. Have the courage to do something — anything. Taking action on something will lift your spirits and provide you with solutions fast.

2. Find the lesson

Disappointed can be seen in two ways: a source of shame and frustration, or a teaching that can improve our lives. Those who get far always find the lesson in perceived mistakes. That’s how you double up and get back on your feet quickly.

3. Go for a walk

Walks provide an ideal environment in which to decompress without overexertion while encouraging insights to float up in our minds.

If you’ve had a setback, you likely need an idea of what to do next. Go on a walk, don’t force anything, and you will likely get your answer like a bulb switched on in the cavern of your mind.

4. Use it as fuel

Mistakes can be like little energy capsules. We can be knocked back, winded from the shock. Or we can take a moment to catch our breath and see this as the Universe encouraging us to dig in, get strong, and change our situation.

5. Realize the truth

When we’re disappointed, it’s easy to fall for the illusion that our situations made us disappointed. But this isn’t true at all. Our interpretation of what happened made us feel disappointed. We create everything from the inside. As creators, we can also create our freedom.

6. Spiritual growth

Many of us place all kinds of heaviness, self-pressure, or meaning to our life events. “Oh, losing that client was a huge deal!” We might say. Or: “I wish I could feel like I did when I was on that beach in Thailand.”

What if, instead of placing meaning to events that make us feel bad, we see disappointments as opportunities to grow spiritually?

This means instead of tightening up in the face of failure, we see it as a moment in which to relax. If we can learn to stay calm when everyone is losing their mind, what else becomes possible?