Five hawkers and a toll booth operator are in critical condition after a Kia Truck run over them at Moree in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon at about 1:00 pm after the driver of the vehicle with registration number GE 6490-16 failed brakes.

Witnesses narrated the driver was travelling from Elmina to Assin Praso but veered off the road at the Moore tollbooth, leading to the accident.

The vehicle run over some hawkers who were present at the time, including a physically challenged toll booth operator.

One of the hawkers, who is a nursing mother, reportedly had both legs damaged.

All attempts by the driver to reduce his speed proved futile due to the heavy load he was transporting, resulting in a collision with a taxi with registration number CR 1574-21 and another vehicle.

The victims were rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for treatment. Police and Fire Service officers also proceeded to the scene to direct traffic that was building up at the time.

Meanwhile, the Cape Coast Police have commenced an investigation into the accident.