Supporters of Hearts of Oak have been asked to stay positive ahead of their Caf Champions League tie against Guinean side, CL Kamsar.

The Phobians were originally expected to travel to Guinea for the first leg in the preliminary round of the game this weekend.

However, due to the political crisis in the country, the Confederation of African Football [Caf], in a statement, said the game will be played in just one tie at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts of Oak, after failing to win the last two friendlies played, have led the fans to question the quality of players ahead of the Africa campaign.

But the club’s Public Relations Officer is calling on the supporters to believe in the players and also urged them to come in their numbers to support the team.

“We did not start the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season well but we ended up winning the trophy,” Opare Addo told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We know some people would not like us to progress and make an impact but we know what we are doing behind closed doors.

“I will tell the supporters not to panic ahead of the game but we trust these players and I am sure come Sunday, we will win the three points.

“We have watched Kamsar and we will be able to match them,” he added.

Mr Addo also stressed that the club will soon release the ticket prices for the team.