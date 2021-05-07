50 motorbikes, ‘Pragya and Aboboyaa’ impounded in police swoop at Sefwi

The Juaboso Police has impounded at least 50 unlicensed motorbikes and 35 tricycles natively known as Pragya and Aboboyaa.

The command, led by Police Commander Supt Samuel Ntosoh, seized the items while they were under operation at Juaboso community and its environs.

The unannounced police swoop started Friday morning at 7:00 and ended four hours later.

The operation was aimed at clearing off motorbikes used for illegal activities, especially robbery. The police criminal reports indicate that most of the reported cases were catalyzed by these unlicensed motorbike riders, hence, the operation to combat criminal activities in the district and region as well.

It is believed that the operation will continue until the right process is done.

Meanwhile, a similar swoop was undertaken in the Greater Accra Region which led to the seizure of 500 motorbikes.