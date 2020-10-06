The death of Pencil Celebrities artist, Ray Styles, sent shocks to the whole of Ghana. He died in India at the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, where he had been flown to for a liver and kidney surgery.

Throughout his plight, the fiancée, Felicia Omari, stood by him till he died.

Many people have admired her loyalty to the man who death snatched away from her.

We bring you five beautiful photos of the loyal girlfriend whose traits everyone should have.

1. Felicia smiles brightly in this photo displaying her beautiful set of teeth:

2. It appears Felicia, like her name means happiness, really loves to smile:

3. She looks beautiful here too with her black and orange attire:

4. Once again she smiled brightly: