Ghanaian winger, Albert Adomah, has signed a two-year deal with Queens Parl Rangers (QPR) on transfer deadline day.

The 32-year-old joined the Championship club on a free transfer, three days after leaving Nottingham Forest.

He was full of emotions as he speaks of his excitement about the transfer, admitting that “this is unreal, unbelievable!

“Imagine being a supporter and playing for the club you love. Words can’t even describe it. It’s just amazing, just a pleasure to be here.”

Adomah has been a QPR fan since he was young, and he explained: “They were my local side and going past the stadium when I was a youngster I thought one day I could play for this club.

“This is just surreal.

“All I can see right now is Bobby Zamora scoring at Wembley – I should be here talking about myself but that’s all I can think of right now!”

Adomah has been photographed in the past buying QPR kits in the Club Shop, and he admitted: “I was in White City last week and I was thinking about going to the club shop to buy a top – but I thought I would wait and get one for free!”

Adomah has played in the Championship for a decade and he is looking forward to adding that vital experience to the QPR squad.

“It’s a very competitive league,” he said. “Every team wants to win promotion. I have managed it twice and it is a beautiful feeling.

“If I could get a third promotion that would be one of my great achievements. That’s my ambition.”

QPR boss Mark Warburton said: “It is fantastic that we have been able to bring Albert in.

“We only have Geoff Cameron and Lee Wallace above 30 in the dressing room, so I am delighted to add Albert – he will provide a wealth of experience.

“I spoke with people at Nottingham Forest who spoke glowingly about his professionalism, his character, and what he brings on and off the pitch.

“He is a proven player at this level, comfortable on both flanks, still a good age, a London lad and a QPR fan, so it is fantastic to have him on board.”

Adomah will wear squad number 37.