Running mate of flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has acknowledged the need to boost the education sector by improving upon the working conditions for its members.

In a press release to mark ‘World Teachers’ Day’, the former Education Minister lauded teachers across the country for their dedication, especially in the face of Covid-19.

“The Covid-19 pandemic underscores the urgent need to continuously invest in the training and retention of teachers to meet the peculiar challenges of our time.

“While this means creating conducive working conditions for our teachers, it also means improving capacity and skills for 21st-century education across the nation, including remote teaching and IT literacy. This is the work of the next four years. As an educationist, I pledge to be an ally on this journey,” she said.

