The police have arrested four suspected notorious robbers who operate within Weija in the Ga South Municipality of Accra and its environs.

The suspects have been identified as Benjamin Otoo alias Dada Joe, Tony Mensah Yedu alias Big Joe, and Bismark Asabree alias Dagbano.

A statement, signed by the Director of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, said they were arrested after the Weija Police Command embarked on a special eight-hour covert operation upon receipt of the robbery incident.

They reportedly broke into the residence of their victims at Ajasco Red Top, Kokrobite, and made away with their personal effects on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

The stolen items, according to the police, included three laptops, an iPhone 8 plus, three Infinix smartphones and Techno Cammon 7, a bluetooth speaker, an extension board, three phone chargers, two laptop chargers together with an unspecified amount of money.

Suspect Asabree led the Police to arrest another, Nana Yaw Arko, from his hideout at Labadi.

ALSO READ:

A search led to the retrieval of 20 assorted phones, a taxi cab, three laptops, one motorbike, one locally manufactured pistol, a Police vest, one Gota, and 14 assorted wristwatches.

Meanwhile, all four suspects will be arraigned on Monday, November 22, 2021, with efforts underway to arrest other accomplices.

Read the full statement below: