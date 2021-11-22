The Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Stephen Asamoah – Boateng, has announced his resignation as Director-General of the Authority to enable him to contest in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Executive primaries.

Addressing the closing session of a three-day retreat organised by SIGA, for Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), their Deputies and Board Chairpersons at Kwahu-Nkwatia in the Eastern Region, Mr Asamoah-Boateng commended the CEOs for supporting him to bring the Authority this far.

He urged them to continue to work in unity and conscientiously to help the government to achieve its agenda for the country.

The Programme dubbed ‘The strategic role of Heads of Institutions in transforming specified entities towards the achievement of Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda’, was attended by more than 300 CEOs, their Deputies and Board Chairpersons across the country.